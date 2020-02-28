Illegal constructions: Telangana HC pulls up civic authorities

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 1:16 am

Hyderabad: A two-judge PIL bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy on Thursday directed the Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration to take action against the Municipal Commissioner of Adilabad. T Sujan Kumar had filed a plea challenging the inaction of the Adilabad Municipal Commissioner in not taking action against the Munnur Kapu Samgam, Adilabad, for deviating from the land allotted to them. He complained that Munnur Kapu Sangam illegally constructed a commercial complex in the land allotted to them instead of constructing hostel for weaker sections. The Chief Justice reprimanded the Municipal authorities for allowing illegal constructions. Referring to the Municipal Commissioner, he stated such authorities should be suspended for their inefficiency in implementing the law. The bench adjourned the case for further hearing.

Plea on promotions

The same bench sought clarification from the government on the matter affecting seniority and promotions of police constables in the State to the posts of Head Constable and Sub Inspector. A batch of writ appeals challenged the earlier order of a single-judge. The single judge directed to modify an order, which permitted the authorities to undertake the exercise of promotions to the posts of Head Constables and SIs, including drafting of eligible promotees to the pre-notional training as per rules. The bench adjourned the case to March 17 for detailed hearing.

Contempt case

The same bench dealt with a contempt case filed by Mohamed Kazam Ali alleging wilful violation of court orders by municipal authorities. The petitioner argued that his land was acquired by the GHMC without following the procedure under the Land Acquisition Act. Earlier the authorities pointed out that the entire amount of about Rs 5 crore was deposited with the Revenue authorities to compensate the petitioner. Advocate General BS Prasad on Thursday said the Revenue authorities withheld a part of the compensation sanctioned based on a suo moto proceeding. The Chief Justice stated, “Law does not permit such suo moto action”. He pointed out that only when a third party makes an application, the authorities were permitted to reconsider the compensation granted. The bench sought a detailed explanation from the District Collector, Hyderabad, and adjourned the case to April 3.

