Illegal detentions challenged in Telangana

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 12:08 am 11:40 pm

Hyderabad: A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy, on Tuesday directed the Telangana Police to produce Maddileti of TVV Student Organisation and Nalamasa Krishna of Telangana Praja Front Organisation in the court on Wednesday. Counsel for the petitioners Rahul Thalakokkula moved a habeas corpus plea in the form of lunch motion challenging the illegal detentions of detainees. After perusing the report filed by the police, the Bench adjourned the case.

Forest staff retrenchment

Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavali of the Telangana High Court issued notice in a writ petition challenging the action of the government and the Chief Conservator of Forest in retrenching contractual forest check post and watchdog staff. Tenali Srinivasa Rao and 165 others moved the court pointing out that the State had a forest cover of over 2,400 square kilometres requiring huge manpower. Contractual labour was being employed occasionally and worked in heinous working conditions without proper equipment and training. The petitioners had to deal with wild animals, including the risk of warding of smugglers and poachers in the forest, they complained. They pointed out to the constitution of the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and planning authority (CAMPA) for the purpose of management of money towards compensatory afforestation. The said authorities have decided to downsize the staff requirements and simultaneously recruitment of forest section officers and beat officers were going on. They submitted that along with other contractual staff they were retrenched without any valid reason. They also stated the retrenchment took place without considering their social status and the efforts put in by them in safeguarding the forests. The judge directed that further decision on the matter would be subject to the outcome of the writ petition.

Plea against Constable recruitment

Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavali issued notice in a writ petition filed by U Shravan Kumar and 40 others challenging the action of the government in adopting the normalisation process for 75% marks of the physical efficiency of police constable without logical explanation. The ongoing recruitment was notified last May. The selection process provided for written test, physical measurements, physical efficiency test, final written exam and weight age marks. The petitioner said that for the post in question, the final selection of the candidates should be made strictly on merit, as obtained by them through their score in the final written examination, PET and weightage marks. Marks secured by men and women in PET should be normalised as per the procedure followed by TSLPRB to ensure fairness. The normalised marks should be used while drawing up the final merit list. Rachana Reddy appearing for the petitioners pointed out that the discretionary powers must be exercised fairly and in a transparent manner. She stated that the authorities apparently increased the marks of the candidates in PET which was completely unreasonable, irrational and irregular. The judge made the observation that any further proceeding was subjected to the outcome of the writ petition.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.