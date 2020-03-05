Illegal drone camera: MP Revanth Reddy taken into custody

By | Published: 5:54 pm

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri MP A.Revanth Reddy on Thursday was taken into custody by the Narsingi police on charges of capturing images of areas using a drone in Miyakhangadda and surroundings without prior permission earlier this week.

The Congress MP was taken into custody at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport soon after he reached the city from Delhi.

The police had booked Revanth Reddy and his associates under sections of violations of orders of public servant, violation of privacy of individuals and causing harm to the public.

Five persons were arrested in this connection on Wednesday.

Officials shifted Reddy to a hospital in Golconda and will produce him before the magistrate in Rajendranagar.

