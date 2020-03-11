Illegal explosives seized from quarry in Khammam

By | Published: 12:47 am

Khammam: The Task Force Police seized illegally stocked gelatin sticks and other material at a stone quarry on the outskirts of Khammam on Tuesday.

According to the Task Force ACP G Venkat Rao in a raid conducted at the quarry at Polisettygudem in Khammam Rural mandal 83 gelatin sticks were seized along with 35 detonators, 100 metres wire and blasting starters. The quarry was supervised by a man called V Vidyasagar and the land belongs to a person called Krishna Murthy, he said.

