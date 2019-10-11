Illegal ‘gutka’ trade on rise in Adilabad

By | Published: 11:02 pm

Adilabad: Despite ban on manufacturing and trading, gutka packets continue to be available for consumers in the district. While the ban on gutka, known as common man’s opium, has resulted in a significant dip in revenue in the form of taxes for the government, consumers are forced to pay Rs 15 for a packet of gutka against Rs 5 that they used to pay earlier, which is a 200 per cent hike.

“Instead of banning, the government should legalise manufacturing and trading of tobacco products so that it can generate huge revenues through taxes annually.,” said a regular gutka buyer on condition of anonymity.

The volume of gutka trade in the district after the ban is estimated to be Rs 1 crore per month. It is learnt that the smugglers’ share of this trade was about Rs 50 lakh a month, while the share of traders in profits was about Rs 20 lakh and the remaining Rs 30 lakh paid as bribes. Since the smugglers heavily grease the palms of officials, there was a corresponding hike in price of packet, sources said.

It is suspected that one smuggler controls the gutka operations in Adilabad, Mancherial, Kumram Bheem Asifabad and Nirmal districts, sources said. He operates through a network of dealers who in turn dispose the packets to pan shops, kirana stores and roadside vendors by hoodwinking cops and enforcement agencies.

Cops who occasionally raids shops and warehouses have drawn flak for failing to track down the kingpin. Reports say the police only arrest drivers of vehicles and people least involved in the smuggling.

Police seize gutka worth Rs 1.30L

Police seized banned gutka being transported from Maharashtra to Adilabad district at a check post near Chanda (T) village in Adilabad mandal on Friday. The value was assessed to be Rs 1.30 lakh. Five persons were booked, while two of them were arrested for their alleged involvement in the crime.

Adilabad Rural Inspector A Haribabu said the accused were Abid Khan, Ejaz, Vikas Dabra, Salim Ullah Khan and Najeem Khan, all residents of Adilabad town. Drivers Abid and Ejaz were taken into custody after they were caught during a vehicle check.

During the course of investigations, the duo confessed that they were importing the banned gutka load along with bags of pan masala in the container from Maharashtra to Adilabad. They revealed that Najeem Khan told them to hand over the consignment to Salim through a mediator. Salim is suspected to be the kingpin of the gutka smuggling racket.

132 cases booked in Adilabad

As many as 132 cases involving 229 persons were booked in 20 police stations for allegedly indulging in illegal trading of prohibited gutka in Adilabad district alone from January 1 to October 10, according to information provided by district crime records bureau. The value of gutka seized from the accused was assessed to be Rs 1.17 crore. Investigations were taken up.

Smugglers come up with innovative ways

Gutka smugglers have been quite innovative in their attempts to bring in the banned tobacco product to the district. They are now using neighbouring States to store the consignments and transporting the material on motorcycles to sell the packets to potential dealers and merchants in Adilabad . However, Adilabad police authorities are going all out to crack down the offenders.

“The traders belonging to several parts of erstwhile Adilabad district are storing the purchased gutka packets in other States such as Maharashtra and Karnataka which have have not banned the sale of the product. They later transport the product by motorbikes to potential customers. Earlier, they were storing the consignments in either warehouses or houses ,” a top police officer said. Police officials who conduct vehicle-check or cordon search operation often land up seizing only small quantities of gutka packets across the erstwhile district. The menace was going on unabated with big traders from various parts of Adilabad district involving in the racket. Despite the ban and frequent seizures, many venture into the field due to huge returns. Sources claim one gutka smuggler earned as much as Rs 30 lakh a month. He allegedly bribed local public representatives, cops and other officials concerned to carry out the illegal trade. The traders and certain owners of pan shops and merchants were raking in the moolah in a short span of time with little investment.

In order to tackle the menace, Adilabad Superintendent of Police Vishnu S Warrier, who earlier won laurels for successfully abolishing it in Nirmal district three years back, formed a special task force team which seized gutka packets worth Rs 1 crore in the last two months alone. The team comprised two inspectors, three head constables and four constables, and is tasked with unearthing the racket and track the kingpins.

“The task force team has developed a robust information network and intelligence system which help in catching the offenders. Similarly, internal bickering among traders is helping the cops expose the trade. Offenders who could influence the cops earlier by bribing some officials are now being nabbed,” a senior police officer told Telangana Today.

