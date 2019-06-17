Illegal layouts thrive under KUDA

By | Published: 12:37 am

Warangal Urban: Unauthorised layouts are mushrooming under Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) limits, thanks to the inaction of the officials concerned and the loopholes in the land registration system. Since Warangal is the second biggest city in Telangana after Hyderabad and both the State and Central governments are taking several steps for the development of the city under different schemes such as ‘Smart City Mission’ and ‘HRIDAY’, many people, including non-locals, are evincing interest to invest money on the land, particularly along the national highway.

While several leading chit fund companies developed ventures taking the due permissions from the Revenue Department, KUDA and Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC), some miscreants, allegedly followers of corporators and other public representatives, are creating layouts without permission from KUDA to cash in on the situation. Even some government employees are into this ‘mafia’. They have developed illegal layouts near Madhu Thanda on the Waddepally-Unikicherla-Dharmasagar road, sources said.

They are selling the land after dividing them into plots. Since there is no ban on registration of plots, many agriculture lands are being converted into plots. Gullible people are purchasing plots in these unauthorised layouts due to two reasons. One is that price of the plot is very less compared to that of the plot in the authorised layout and the second reason is that they hope that the State government would definitely introduce the Land Regularisation Scheme (LRS) so that they can regularise their plot and construct the house. According to the sources, there are more than 100 unauthorised layouts under the KUDA limits.

“Though the officials of KUDA are aware of these developments, they are hesitant to take action against promoters of unauthorised layouts since they are usually henchmen of the public representatives,” Dr Suresh Devath, a resident of Srinagar Colony, Hanamkonda, told ‘Telangana Today’. He urged the government to take action against landowners/developers of unauthorised layouts for the good of the people. However, KUDA Planning Officer (PO) E Ajit Reddy said they were demolishing the boundaries of unauthorised layouts. He, however, said that they had not conducted any survey in the recent past to identify unauthorized layouts. KUDA has also appealed to the public to purchase plots only in approved layouts.

