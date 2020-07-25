Illegal real estate ventures thrive in Asifabad

By | Published: 12:43 am

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Illegal layouts of house sites continue to thrive in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district, following lack of monitoring by authorities concerned. Some developers are able to make a fast buck by selling the assets to gullible customers.

Developers of real estate ventures belonging to Hyderabad, Warangal, Karimnagar and Mancherial and other cities are now making a beeline to the district, considering availability of vacant lands and low prices for the property. They are buying agriculture fields and are converting them into plots measuring anywhere between 150 and 250 sq.yards each.

They are selling the plots to potential customers for somewhere between Rs 5 lakh and 10 lakh, by claiming that the layouts are approved and basic amenities are created. Sources said that about 20 unauthorised layouts mushroomed in Rebbena mandal centre and around Kumram Bheem Asifabad district centre in the last few months. About five illegal real estate ventures have been developed on the outskirts of Kaghaznagar town and Koutala mandal headquarters.

However, a major proportion of promoters are vehemently flouting certain norms in designing layouts and developing real estate projects. They are not obtaining prerequisite approval of the district and town planning department to the layouts. They are ignoring this because they need to follow many rules and guidelines when developing a venture as per amended Panchayat Raj act Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016.

Norms thrown to the wind

For instance, the developers must allocate a piece of land for park and leave 10 percent of land for future needs. They should create internal roads measuring 33 feet. They must create basic amenities such as block top roads, side drains, drinking water and supply of power. They ought to pay a tax for converting the agriculture lands into commercial ones to the revenue department.

“The greedy real estate firms are not giving a hoot to follow the rules. They would not be able to make profits and need to spare a long time for getting clearances to their layouts. They simply divide a piece of land into plots at their will. They sell the sites to the customers with the help of marketing executives and agents,” a native of Asifabad town told ‘Telangana Today.’

Violation of LTR Act

Similarly, the developers are violating the Andhra Pradesh Scheduled Areas Land Transfer Regulation Act 1959 (Amendment 1/1970), (LTR 1/70) by buying the property of tribals in Asifabad, Kerameri and Jainoor mandals. The LTR 1/70 bans all land transactions between tribals and non-tribals and non-tribals and non-tribals. It is enforced with the intent of preventing exploitation of the gullible tribal people by non-tribals.

G Ramesh, in-charge District Panchayat Officer said that he would take steps for curbing the illegal layouts in rural parts. Illegal real estate ventures have been identified in Rebbena mandal centre and Asifabad town. Recently, unauthorised layouts were demolished. The developers are advised to follow rules and to get approvals to their designs, he stated.

