Illegal sale of Nitravet on the rise in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Is Nitravet the new Ecstasy in Hyderabad? The recent seizure of a large quantity of the Schedule H drug, which is supposed to be sold only on prescription by a registered medical practitioner, has triggered fears of large-scale abuse of the Nitravet tablet, usually prescribed as a sleeping pill.

The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force and the Drug Control Administration are working together to curb the illegal sale of the tablet as some of the abusers of the tablet are allegedly found to be involved in criminal activities as well.

In a joint operation recently, the law enforcement agencies caught a person, Dastagir, and seized about 5,000 Nitravet tablets from him. The man had procured the drug from Karnataka and planned to sell it to clients here at a higher price.

“The tablets are priced cheaper and are easily available at pharmacies. After the police clampdown on whitener fluids, drug addicts are now switching over to tablets and injections,” said G Chakravarthy, Additional DCP, Task Force.

Huge profits

It is a win-win situation for the pharmacists and suppliers of the drug. “Both of them earn huge profits. A strip of Nitravet or similar drugs costs around Rs.50 but these peddlers charge up to Rs.50 per tablet from those who want it without prescription,” the police say.

Addicts with help from a few middlemen were getting the drugs in small quantities from medical stores or distributors and consuming it along with alcohol or soft drinks.

“Under the influence of the drug they are indulging in crimes including property and bodily offences. The middlemen who arrange the drug are selling it for higher profits,” B Anand, ACP, Mirchowk, said.

He added that the DCA had provided a list of the tablets which cannot be sold without prescription. Based on this list, the police were gathering information and nabbing those selling such drugs illegally.

Tablets such as Amphetamine, Diazepam, Nitrazepam, Nitrovit 150 and Trama 300 are drugs, some of them banned as well, which are used by substance abusers here to get high. Students and IT professionals too were found among the clientele purchasing these drugs, police officials said.

