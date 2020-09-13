Illegal sale of Nitravet on the rise in Hyderabad

Few chemists hand it over to ‘boys’ who sell the drug on streets to abusers, criminals

Hyderabad: Unregulated sale and large-scale abuse of Nitravet, a Schedule H drug, is allegedly on the rise in the city of Hyderabad.

According to police sources, Nitravet, which cannot be purchased over the counter without the prescription of a qualified doctor, is now being made available quite easily for users on the streets. Schedule H drugs are those medicines which contain a very high alcoholic influence.

“Enquiries by us revealed that a few persons are selling it to abusers on the streets. Criminals are using it to get a high and later indulging in grave offences,” a senior City Police official said.

During a recent survey done by a special wing of the City Police, it was found that some persons were selling the drug to people in Jummerat Bazaar, Dhoolpet, Mangalhat and Puranapul areas of the city.

“Criminals are buying it from these areas which were once notorious for illicitly brewed liquor and marijuana. They are taking it by mixing it with soft drinks,” the official said.

The Commissioner’s Task Force along with the Drug Control Administration (DCA) had conducted raids on pharmacies selling Nitravet or similar drugs without prescription.

“Nevertheless owing to profits, a few medical stores are handing it over to boys who stand a little away from the store and they hand it over to buyers,” he adds.

A strip of Nitravet costs around Rs 50 a strip, but the peddlers are charging up to Rs 50 per tablet. Middlemen who arrange the drug from the distributors are also raking in huge profits.

Tablets such as Amphetamine, Diazepam, Nitrazepam, Nitrovit 150 and Trama 300 are drugs, some of them banned as well, which are being used by substance abusers here to get a high. Students and IT professionals too were found among those purchasing these drugs, police officials said.

