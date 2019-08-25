Illegal sand mining: 25 tractors seized in Karimnagar

By | Published: 11:00 pm

Karimnagar: The Commissionerate Police seized 25 tractors engaged in sand transportation after the Taskforce and Special Team Police conducted raids in the Elgandal Manair river area from 6 am to 9 am on Sunday.

A total of 25 tractors were found transporting sand illegally. The police handed over the tractors to the Kothapalli police. Commissioner of Police VB Kamalasan Reddy said drone cameras were being used to put an end to illegal sand transportation.

Besides strict measures, awareness programme were also being conducted to educate people about its consequences. Despite these measures, sand was being illegally transported from some parts of the river.

Last year, 102 cases were registered and 143 vehicles seized. On the other hand, 18 cases were registered and 33 vehicles seized so far this year.

