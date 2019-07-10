Illegal ventures thrive in Mancherial

By | Published: 1:02 am

Mancherial: Planning to buy a house site in a real estate venture in Mandamarri, Jaipur, Hajipur and Kasipet mandals? Beware of illegal layouts being created in these three mandals! You might lose your hard-earned savings. In order to cash in on the huge demand for land, some firms are promoting unauthorised ventures.

Unauthorised ventures of house sites and independent houses by certain real estate firms are going on unchecked in several parts of the district. The firms are developing layouts without obtaining prior permission. Shockingly, they are using government and assigned lands and making a fast buck by reportedly bribing officials concerned.

“A firm, with the help of a notorious land grabber, developed a venture on a sprawling seven acres in survey number 336 under the limits of Dubbapalli village in Jaipur mandal. An acre of land belongs to the government and some extent is classified as Lavuni (means not transferable). Fee for conversion of land into commercial purpose was also not paid to the Panchayat Raj department,” a resident of Jaipur mandal told Telangana Today.

A section of firms is developing lands, assigned to weaker sections, into real estate ventures by buying at cheaper prices from the owners in Jaipur, Mandamarri and Hajipur mandals, around the district headquarters. This menace can be attributed to the ever-growing demand for the house sites from workers of SCCL, employees of NTPC-Ramagundam and those working at the proposed conversion project of Mancherial-Chandrapur and Mancherial-Chennur state highways into national highways.

But, they are not following certain norms laid down by town planning and Panchayat Raj departments for developing a layout. For instance, they should take permission from revenue officials to convert agriculture lands into commercial ones. They have to obtain the nod from the town planning wing for drawing a layout, and have to demarcate 10 per cent of the total land for social needs.

District Town and Country Planning Officer M Narahari said that 61 ventures were found to be illegal in different parts of the district. “The ventures occupy land to the extent of 300 acres. The issue was brought to the notice of authorities belonging to the Panchayat Raj department, which is responsible for taking action against errant firms. The Department of Stamps and Registrations was requested not to entertain transactions by the promoters,” he said.

District Panchayat Raj Officer Veera Buchaiah said notices were slapped on firms indulging in illegal ventures in the three mandals. These would be demolished if promoters fail to take permission.

