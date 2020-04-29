Illegally transported liquor worth Rs. 1 lakh seized in Khammam

By | Published: 9:49 pm

Khammam: Liquor worth about Rs 1 lakh was seized while being transported illegally from a wine shop here on Wednesday.

According to officials the liquor was taken out from shop number: 13 in the city. The excise officials have seized a car in which 43 bottles of brands of premium liquor taken from the shop was transported.

Khammam Excise Superintendent V Somi Reddy told the press that the driver of the car was being questioned and action against the shop owner would be taken for misuse of liquor license. The car was owned by the proprietor of a popular restaurant in Khammam.

Rs 50,000 liquor stolen

In another incident at Yellandu in Kothagudem district liquor worth around Rs 50, 000 was stolen by unidentified persons. C Narasimha Reddy informed that two cartons of liquor was stolen by breaking into the shop number seven.

The Excise Superintendent inspected the shop and based on the complaint of the owner launched an investigation into the incident. Based on CCTV camera footage two persons were said to be involved in the theft.

