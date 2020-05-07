Illegally transported liquor worth Rs 9.5 lakh seized in Kothagudem

By | Published: 6:16 pm

Kothagudem: The police seized liquor worth Rs 9.5 lakh which was being transported illegally at Dubba thanda under Laxmidevipalli police station limits in the district on Thursday.

According to the trainee IPS officer, Rohith Raju, the accused, Bhukya Venkanna, shifted the liquor from Venkateswara Wines at Paloncha to sell at a higher price during the lockdown period.

In all, 97 cartons each having 48 quarter bottles of different brands of liquor were seized along with a four wheeler used for transporting the liquor. Excise and Prohibition officials were informed about the case for further investigation, he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .