Illicit liquor claims two in Peddapalli

By | Published: 10:25 pm

Peddapalli: An aged couple died after consuming illicit liquor in Malyala of Kalwasrirampur mandal in the district late on Wednesday evening.

Residents of Malyala, the couple, Dontunuri Odelu (80) and his wife Pochamma (75), went to their daughter’s home for vanabojanalu (picnic) in the same village.

In the evening, the couple were offered a 180 ML of IMFL (Indian Made Foreign Liquor) bottle by their daughter. The family members were shocked when the couple collapsed within a few hours after consuming the liquor.

The family members shifted them to Kalwasrirampur hospital where Odelu died while undergoing treatment. Pochamma was shifted to Karimnagar district headquarters hospital as her condition turned serious. She also died on Thursday morning.

Family members of the deceased demanded the government to take serious action against local belt shop where they bought the liquor as well as Neelima wine shop which allegedly supplies illicit liquor to belt shop.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .