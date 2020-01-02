Illicit opioid users at higher mortality risk

By | Published: 6:55 pm

People hooked on to illicit opioids are not only at the risk of dying from a drug overdose but also face increased chances of death from communicable and non-communicable diseases, injuries and suicide.

Suicide-related mortality was eight times higher among opioid abusers as against general populations. The rate of unintentional injury was increased sevenfold, while intrapersonal violence, in spite of being quite infrequent, went up by 9 times.

“People might be surprised that although overdose was the most common cause of death, it’s far from the only cause of death that people using opioids outside a prescription experience at excessive rates,” Sarah Larney, lead author of the study, told CNN.

Larney who is a senior research fellow at the University of New South Wales’ National Drug and Alcohol Research Centre in Australia further said: “Smoking-related illnesses such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases are common.

Trauma is another major factor. People are exposed to car accidents, assaults and other causes of injuries at greater than usual rates, and suicide is also much more common than in the broader population.”

This research was a systematic review and meta-analysis of 124 studies carried out previously, with a few dating back to 2009. Data pertaining to illegal opioid usage was collected and analysed for 28 different countries and was compared against the general population of similar sex and age group.

The findings showed that men had a higher likelihood of dying from opioid consumption as against women. Expressing her concern over AIDS-related mortality, Larney added: “Another surprise is that we didn’t see any evidence that deaths due to AIDS are reducing over time in this population.

In the other population groups living with HIV, deaths due to AIDS are decreasing due to better treatments, and better access to treatments among marginalised populations.”While being quite exhaustive, the study wasn’t devoid of limitations.

For instance, there were variations in the manner the cause of death was defined. Also, the study majorly focuses on high-income countries, so it’s not clear at this moment that its findings would apply to low and middle-income nations.