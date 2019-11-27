Illinois murder: Ruth’s family seeks privacy

By | Published: 12:50 am

Hyderabad: The family of Ruth George, the victim in the Saturday’s murder in the University of Illinois in Chicago has asked for privacy after the incident. Her mother issued a statement on Monday saying: “Ruth lived out her deep faith in Jesus by loving and serving others, leaving a legacy of Christ-centered kindness and sacrifice. She was the beloved baby of our family. We grieve with hope. We hold no hatred towards the perpetrator, but our hope is no other girl would be harmed in this way and for a mother to never experience this type of heartache.”

Meanwhile, the students of the university paid tributes to the girl and placed a memorium in front of the UIC parking garage where she was strangled to death in her car. A report published in acb7chicago.com said yellow ribbons were hung around the campus in memory of Ruth, who was nicknamed “Baby Color.” On Monday night, scores of people gathered at the place where she was killed, remembering the honors student who dreamed of becoming a health professional.

“It’s very shocking because I don’t really hear things that often happening at this campus, but like I said, this is Chicago,” the report quoted UIC student Myles Turner. Ruth was a sophomore, an Honors student and a Kinesiology major. She graduated from Naperville Central High School. In a report published in Chicago Tribune, Ruth’s coach, Christina Tardy, said the school was “devastated” by news of her death.

“Ruth George was such a sweet girl and had the biggest and brightest smile,” she said. “We loved having her as a member of the NCHS gymnastics team, and she was so fun to watch compete, especially on the floor exercise. She was a great teammate, and we are going to miss her dearly.”

Meanwhile, 26-year-old Donald D Thurman, who was formally charged with first-degree murder and criminal sexual assault for the killing of Ruth, was produced before the court on Tuesday. Thurman, according to a statement issued by UIC Chief of Police Kevin Booker, has a criminal record.

“The offender has a criminal record and was released from prison in December 2018 for an armed robbery. He was sentenced to six years, but only served two and is currently on parole,” he said. The medical examiner ruled Ruth’s death a homicide by strangulation.

