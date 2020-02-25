Illiterate Survey: Over 17,000 identified on day one in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:22 am

Hyderabad: On day one of the Illiterate Survey on Monday, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) identified over 17,000 illiterates across its limits. Over 1.23 lakh families were enumerated on the first day and 17,365 illiterates were identified in all the 30 circles in GHMC.

Of the 17,365 illiterates identified, 10,462 were women and the rest were men. Among the six zones, 4,772, the highest number of illiterates was identified in Kukatpally zone, followed by 3678 in Secunderabad and 2843 in Serilingampally zones.

As many as 8,681 enumerators have been deployed to conduct the special door-to-door survey, which will be conducted till March 4, in 150 wards, which are divided into 5,704 localities. Already, training programme has been conducted for the enumerators to conduct the survey. During the 10-day survey, each enumerator will visit 250 to 300 houses and seek the details of illiterate person’s name, father or husband name, age and contact number. Every day, they are expected to cover 75 to 100 households.

