Illuminate may score in Mysuru feature

Mysuru: Illuminate from the stables of Eshwer and to be ridden by Chetan Gowda, who is in fine trim, is expected to score in the Andolana Trophy 1400 metres, a handicap for horses rated 60 and above, the feature event of the races to be held here on Wednesday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 2 00 p.m.

SELECTIONS:

1. Gabino 1, Moonstruck 2, Ela Harika 3

2. Cherie Amour 1, Big Time Bay 2, At The Top 3

3. My Queen 1, Jameson 2, Festive Star 3

4. Star Lagoon 1, The Imposter 2, Kings Command 3

5. Illuminate 1, Sea Lagoon 2, Script Writer 3

6. Order Order 1, Take A Bow 2, Veni Vidi Vici 3

7. Pilgrim 1, Intrepid Warrior 2, Kazuri 3

Day’s Best: Order Order.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

1st Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

2nd Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

