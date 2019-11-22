ILO official interacts with women workers in Gadwal

By | Published: 9:53 pm 9:58 pm

Jogulamba Gadwal: Beate Andreas, Chief of Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work Branch, a wing of International Labour Organisation (ILO), Geneva, visited Peddapadu village in Dharur mandal on Friday and interacted with women working in the cottonseed production industry to know whether they were getting equal pay for equal work, whether their children were engaged in the work and if child marriages were happening in the district because of this work.

She held a meeting near the gram panchayat office, where she has interacted with women, who informed her that they were not getting paid well and that some of the women were also bringing their children to work.

The women informed Andreas that bonded labour and child marriages were prevalent in the village as children were engaged in the cottonseed production industry, especially in the cotton fields of rural areas.

Andreas told the women that the ILO was well-informed about such happenings and that the inputs given by them would be of great help in ILO framing the new resolutions in Geneva, with respect to rights of women and children in the next UN convention.

She also planted a sapling near the gram panchayat office. District Collector K Shashanka, State ILO coordinator Ranjith Prakash, State Labour Department Joint-Commissioner Gangadhar, Assistant Collector Sri Harsha, Assistant Commissioner of Labour Mahesh, MV Foundation Central Convener R Venkat Reddy and others participated.

