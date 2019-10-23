I’m a make-up girl, it was my dream: Katrina Kaif on ‘KayByKatrina’

By | Published: 1:51 pm

Mumbai: As Katrina Kaif’s beauty line ‘KayByKatrina’ finally hit stores on Tuesday, the actor talked about the hard work that went in bringing about the “huge task.” Featuring an array of products from skin to hair care, Katrina believes that “it’s everything and more” than she had “imagined.” “I am a make-up girl!” she said at an event here.

There’s no denying that the 36-year old has stunned fans with her looks be it at any award show, modeling event or a film! And shedding light on how the thought of becoming an entrepreneur struck her mind, the actor called it her “dream”.

“I’ve always had a dream of launching my own beauty brand, however, it just seemed like a huge task,” she added. Fulfilling her dream wasn’t just about creating anything but producing something which she explained would be “long-lasting” as well as good for the skin! “Right from the time I started as a model and my whole journey as a whole journey as an actor, make-up has been an important part of life. I really wanted to create a product which would be long-lasting, extremely glamorous but also care for skin,” the ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ actor added.

The beauty line which hit markets on Tuesday took “countless meetings, endless cups of coffees and two years to become ‘KaybyKatrina’,” Katrina revealed. Just as important were the products for her, so was the name. Talking on how she came up with the name ‘KayByKatrina’, she said, “I wanted something which resonated with my name.” After numerous discussions, the actor and her partners came to a unanimous choice and it became their “organic obvious choice!”

After Katrina announced the launch of her make-up line on Instagram, a host of celebrities from Salman Khan to Aamir Khan, everyone took to social media to shower blessings and wishes on her. On the work front, Katrina was last seen in ‘Bharat’ alongside Salman Khan. She will next appear in ‘Sooryavanshi’, co-starring Akshay Kumar.