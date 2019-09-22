I’m on Chinese radar now: Sathiyan

By | Published: 12:06 am 12:26 am

Hyderabad: Elated and satisfied with his stupendous show in the Asian table tennis championship in Yogyakarta in Indonesia where he reached a new milestone by entering the quarterfinals, Gnanasekaran Sathiyan has set his sights for December World Championships in China and next year’s Tokyo Olympics. “It is a big confidence booster before the World Championships and Olympics. I’m happy the way I played and I take a lot of positives from this tournament. After my performance here, I’m on the Chinese radar. That is a very important development,’’ said Sathiyan from Tokyo.

The Indian team finished fifth after they lost to Japan in the quarterfinals in the team event while in the doubles Sathiyan and Sharath Kamal reached the quarterfinals before losing to the Chinese pair. In the singles event, Sathiyan became the second Indian to reach the last eight stage after 43 years. He defeated Korea’s An Ji Song without dropping any game at 11-7, 11-8, 11-6 to cruise into the quarterfinals. His fine run ended against World No.4 as he went down fighting to Lin Gaoyuan of China.

Sathiyan said that beating World No.5 Tomokazu Harimoto in the team event was one of the biggest achievements of his career so far. “It was a huge win. He is one of the quickest players of the world, but I could match the speed and beat him in straight sets,’’ said the 26-year-old.

The Chennai-based paddler pointed out that beating the Koreans and Japanese were one of the fantastic feelings. “I had a great run in the tournament. Asian Championship is one of the toughest tournaments next only to World Championship or Olympics. I could beat the Koreans and Japanese. But China are one level up but they are beatable. On a given day, we can also win against them. The gap is closing and one day or the other the Chinese supremacy has to end.’’

He said this Asian championship proved that the Indians are climbing the ladder steadily. “We are proving that we can be a force to reckon with. We have amazing players in the women’s section and also in the junior and cadet categories. I think we have set a new standard in table tennis and that should be the benchmark for the future generation. The game of table tennis in the country is on the rise for sure.’’

Growing in stature, Sathiyan added that he has been working on his game. “I’m looking a more confident player now. I have been fine-tuning my game with my coach Raman. We are constantly reviewing our game and there are plenty of additions. I’m looking for consistency. It is all about playing a fast game. I’m able to fire from both the flanks. I have worked on my fitness with trainer Ramji Srinivasan and adding more variety to my strokes. In modern game, we have to be physically stronger and fitter. I have been more aggressive in my game.’’

He was happy that table tennis is getting the attention in the country. “The Indians are ready to take on World No 1 or 2. There is no more the fear factor. In the last one year, we have achieved some tremendous results in international circuit.’’

According to Sathiyan, Sharath Kamal is a phenomenal player. “We are lucky to have a player like Sharath. He values the game a lot and his adaptability in various conditions is something which any young player should learn. We complement each other.’’

Sathiyan’s next big tournaments are in Sweden and Germany before the December World Cup where the elite players will be there in attendance. “I feel this performance in Asian championship has brought a new confidence. I’m a strong contender for a medal in the Tokyo Olympics. Consistency is very important and I have to keep the momentum going.’’

He feels that Indian sport in general has been on the rise. “We are seeing my spectacular achievements, be in table tennis, badminton, wrestling, boxing or shooting. There is a good support coming from the government and Sports Authority of India. There is no reason, if we get the proper support, we can be a super power in world sport.’’

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter