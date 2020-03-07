I’m joining force of working moms, shares a pregnant Katy Perry

By | Published: 5:20 pm

After revealing the news of her pregnancy in the latest music video, Katy Perry is filling her fans on the details of her pregnancy. The singer visited ‘Mikey Piff’s SiriusXM’ show, where she was asked if the pregnancy was planned.

According to sources, the 35-year-old singer stated, “Well, it wasn’t on accident. I’m so grateful for everything that I have been able to do and achieve and all the goals that I’ve been kind of able to check off my list and dreams and the life I’ve lived thus far, and I think I’ve just been trying to create this space in my own life where I’m not running myself too ragged and like, you know, creating space for something new to happen like this.”

“And I think we were both looking forward to this new interval of life and sharing this, so, that’s kind of how it happens, you know?” Perry added. This will be Perry’s first child and the second for fiance and English actor Orlando Bloom. Bloom shares a 9-year-old son Flynn with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

The ‘Con Calma’ singer also shared how she planned to reveal the news to her parents before her mother ruined the surprise. She explained that she had printed the news on a wine label, which her mother found before Perry could bring to her family, as she had intended to do.

The ‘Roar’ singer remembered, “She just came over and was looking at my wine, which she never does, and she’s like,” ‘What is this? And that’s how it happened. And I was like, ‘Well, you ruined the surprise,’ but I guess moms have intuition unlike any other, right?”

The star has no intention of slowing down as she has a baby and an album on the way. Perry stated,”…I’m joining the force of working moms out there,” Perry stated. “And that is a very strong force. And I love what I do and it doesn’t feel like work and it brings me so much joy, so I just want to continue that state of joy.” The ‘Firework’ singer revealed her pregnancy with the release of her latest music video for the song ‘Never Worn White’. In the video, she is seen revealing a baby bump at the end of the video.