I’m not leaving TRS: Kadiam Srihari

By | Published: 7:01 pm

Warangal Urban: Rebutting reports in a section of the media that he is joining the BJP, MLC and former Deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari made it clear on Monday that he would continue to work under the leadership of TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. He also demanded an apology from the editors of the media houses that published news stating that he would quit TRS to join the BJP.

In an open letter released here, Srihari, however, alleged that a few people were trying to tarnish his reputation by resorting to this sort of false propaganda that he would join the BJP. “This sort of false news was spread before the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections too. I condemn this false news,” he said.

Demanding the editors of the newspapers and TV channels concerned to publish or broadcast his clarification, he said he will not hesitate to initiate legal action against them, if they fail to do so.

The former Ministere said the State was progressing under the leadership and the entire country was supporting the TRS government. “I would like to work under the able leadership of Chandrshekar Rao and I will contribute my services to the schemes and programmes implemented by the government,” he added.

Terming the BJP as anti-dalit, anti-Christian and anti-Muslim, he made it clear that he would not join the party since he grew up with Left ideology and hails from a humble background. “I am an Ambedkarite. I am continuing in politics with honesty, efficiency and values as the only investment,” he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter