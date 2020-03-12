By | Published: 12th Mar 2020 12:10 am 11:51 pm

Placards, poetry, and signage held up by those demanding rights, a safer earth or equality, whether it is ant-Vietnam war protest’s ‘We Won’t Fight Another Rich Man’s War’ and ‘Hell, No, We Won’t Go’ to Occupy’s famous ‘We are the 99%’ to Jantar Mantar’s ‘India is not your father’s property’, languages of resistance and people’s unhappiness have been innovative, inventive and, of course, provocative. In Occupy, one protestor held up a sign, ‘I’m so angry, I made a sign’. The placard, the poster and the sign are key forms for expressing in the briefest form possible, a condition spanning many people, severe crisis or a major political concern.

We need, writes the philosopher Charles Taylor, ‘the language that will allow us to say those things that have been locked inside us by the deafness of the interlocutor’. The calculated, studied deafness to the clamour from the dispossessed and the historically silenced, generates Literature undoubtedly. But even before the literary gathers the language into itself and articulates, the street, the crowd and the walls announce the discovery of a language: the sign, the placard, the graffiti. In the face of deafness, comes the sign.

Give Us A Sign

The role of a recognisable, identifiable sign, says Nobel laureate and iconic author, Toni Morrison, is as old as humanity. In Paradise, Morrison would say: ‘the first sign any human anywhere had made…the vertical line; the horizontal one’ – this is the stick-figure of the human form. When the Universal Declaration of Human Rights thought up an illustrated version, it used such stick figures too: identifiable anywhere as standing in for all humans, unmarked by race, gender, ethnicity or religion. The stick figure is the ‘thing itself’, in Shakespeare’s description of the human in King Lear. Signs, even the barest ones such as the stick figure drawn in the mud, clearly, are important narrative modes.

The sign, as we can see at various spots including Shaheen Bagh, Washington DC, London’s Trafalgar Square, occurs at a time when narratives the world over are being censored, stamped out and denied by the state. Novels are banned, textbooks proscribed, pedagogy in literature and social sciences regulated by authorities, authors witch-hunted. Hate speech, inflammatory pronouncements, divisive comments about ‘others’, and draconian measures to regulate the diversity of voices and citizenry have become a feature of everyday life globally. In the quest for a flattening solidarity of the homogenous, what is actually attempted is the silencing of narratives. When the extended narrative is difficult, the sign comes into its own.

Right to Narrate

The sign on the placard is emblematic, embodying the right to narrate, a right that is increasingly unavailable or, if available, utilisable only under severe surveillance and regulation. But why is the right to narrate so significant?

The literary critic, Homi K Bhabha, defines it thus:

By the ‘right to narrate’, I mean to suggest all those forms of creative behaviour that allow us to represent the lives we lead, question the conventions and customs we inherit, dispute and propagate the ideas and ideals that come to us most naturally, and dare to entertain the most audacious hopes and fears for the future …Those societies that turn their back on the right to narrate are societies of deafening silence: authoritarian societies, police states, xenophobic countries, nations traumatised by war or economic hardship; societies under the boot of death, in the grip of the destruction of freedom. When you fail to protect the right to narrate, you are in danger of filling the silence with sirens, megaphones, hectoring voices carried by loudspeakers from podiums of great height over people who shrink into indistinguishable masses.

The sign prevents this ominous silence. It fills the silence with some thing. It calls attention to the difficulty of narration, and of the necessity to narrate in the dark times. The sign is a precis of the volumes that need to be written and articulated in times of oppression and silencing. It is a banner that unfurls a narrative that is simultaneously not there and must be there. To ‘protect the “right to narrate” is to protect a range of democratic imperatives’, says Bhabha.

And, while Literature is perhaps the best place to enunciate these imperatives – for ‘there is no democracy without Literature and no Literature without democracy’, as Jacques Derrida reminded us – oftentimes there is a lag between the contexts of oppression and the Literature about it. The sign comes into play immediately and is a forerunner of the Literature that will come. A heraldic sign, shall we say?

The Sign for Tomorrow

The poet Adrienne Rich would say:

Part of my life washing behind me a part

I had no words for

The poet needs the words to capture her past, or the past of a community, perhaps. This is the ‘intolerable wrestle with words and meanings’ (TS Eliot) on behalf of a community, even, dare we say, a nation that the sign undertakes, in its brevity. The sign provides a language for the present and in the process gestures at tomorrow.

Unlike the literary, which has an identifiable author-face, the sign has none. The author occupies a space in the social order, with her face, her signature, her voice. The sign, in contrast, is face-less. More importantly, the state that projects one face (of the leader) as the face of the nation, is in contrast with the unsigned sign of the people, by the people and for the people. The sign is the face of occupation of spaces that are disallowed for the people. As WJT Mitchell would say about Occupy:

The iconic moments, the images that promise to become monuments, of the global revolution of 2011 are not those of face but of space …The figure that circulates globally, that embraces both Tahrir Square and Zuccotti Park, and has perhaps been overlooked because it is hiding in plain sight, is the figure of occupation itself.

The sign is the figure in and of reclaimed space. It is time to take the sign(s) seriously.

