I’m too young to get married now, says Vijay Devarakonda

Something quite astonishing to his fans, Vijay Deverakonda has decided to quit acting in romantic genre further in his career. The actor, who broke studio stereotypes in Telugu cinema with his style and local dialect much before the mammoth blockbuster Arjun Reddy came, says he entered a new phase of his acting career where he is no longer excited about telling romantic stories to his audiences.

“I don’t know whether it would happen with others. But I started feeling on the sets of World Famous Lover. For a while, I thought I am done with love and romance stuff. Even my style of wearing fashionable clothes has changed, I love wearing muted colours now,” says the Telugu heartthrob. Not disclosing much about World Famous Lover which is about to hit screens on Valentines’ Day (February 14), the actor says, “There are multiple contrasting love stories.

A responsible person Seenaiah, a sincere and hard-working man, has a family to take care of at home while another character is a free bird, leading a company; he has money to gamble and throw parties and falls in love with a woman pilot who is a foreigner. Another love story is similar to what many of us would have had in college.

So we have got three extremely different things put into the film,” he adds. But when it comes to the “concept of love” away from his reel life, Vijay has a philosophical take on it. “I had a different phase in love too. And I am too young, in fact a child, to get married now,” Vijay laughs. After seeing massive stardom, Vijay is pragmatic when it comes to acting and he doesn’t feel like taking things for granted.

Except for a constructive criticism, Vijay says he doesn’t take much notice of social media trolls and memes about his style or his movies. In fact, he admits that he wouldn’t care much about his plans for future. “All it matters whether the movie has good bookings. If not a World Famous Lover, any title with xyz would have the same craze,” he adds.

