IMA distributes masks, sanitisers to journos in Nalgonda

By | Published: 7:50 pm

Nalgonda: In association with T Journalists’ Forum, Neelagiri branch of Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Saturday distributed masks and sanitisers to journalists at a programme held at IMA building in Nalgonda.

Speaking on the occasion, IMA Neelagiri branch president Dr Pulla Rao said that journalists were working in the vulnerable conditions of Covid-19 pandemic like doctors and police. “We are distributing masks and sanitisers as a small task taken up for their protection. The journalists should follow precautionary measures while visiting the places where Covid-19 positive cases reported and hospitals for coverage of news”, he said. He appreciated the role played by the media to create awareness among the people during the pandemic period. T Journalists Forum leader Dusaari Kiran, IMA leaders Dr Jaya Prakash Reddy, Dr Anitha and others were also present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .