IMA Neelagiri unit president bags national level award

By | Published: 4:26 pm 5:05 pm

Nalgonda: Indian Medical Association (IMA) Neelagiri unit president Dr Vasantha Kumari was adjudged as the best president of local branch for conducting community oriented programs.

Dr Vasantha Kumari was only the IMA Unit president from Telangana state getting the national level honor.

IMA national president Dr KK Agarwal has presented the award to Dr Vasantha Kumari at a programme in Mumbai.

Under her leadership, IMA Neelagiri unit has conducted series of community oriented programmes including blood donation camps through which more than 300 units of blood was collected, health camps exclusively for girls, children suffering heart diseases and HIV Positive.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Dr Vasantha Kumari said that Neelagiri unit would continue to take more community oriented programs and award was also increased responsibility on her. She opined that the achievement has become possible due to cooperation of IMA members.