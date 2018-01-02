IMA observes black day by closing OP services in Nalgonda

By | Published: 6:53 pm

Nalgonda: Observing Black Day on Tuesday, the doctors of Indian Medical Association (IMA) stopped Out Patient (OP) services at all private hospitals from 6 am to 6 pm opposing the move of the Central government to replace Medical Council of India with the proposed National Medical Council (NMC). As a result, OP services were affected in nearly 50 hospitals in the erstwhile Nalgonda district for 12 hours.

The IMA members headed by its Neelagiri unit president Vasantha Lakshmi gathered at IMA Building to register their protest against the Centre’s plan to constitute National Medical Council (NMC).

Speaking on the occasion Dr Vasantha Lakshmi said that the Government of India was going to introduce a bill in the Parliament in a couple of days, allowing the Centre to nominate either politicians or any other non-medical professional to National Medical Council as per its wish.

He pointed out that NMC allows the Centre to nominate 80 per cent of the members and only 20 per cent of the members represent experts from medical filed, while the MCI comprises with medical professionals. “Action Committee of IMA has called for Black Day opposing the Bill related to NMC. The IMA has earlier conducted Sathya Graha in this regard, but the government remained deaf to the demands of the medical body”, she added.

Vasantha Lakshmi also pointed out that it was proposed in the Bill to conduct exit test to MBBS graduates to obtain permission for practice which was earlier conducted only for medical students who studied medicine in foreign countries. “If MBBS students have to appear for exit test, what is the point in having exams for them. Further, it is unfortunate that the government is also planning to permit the Ayush doctors and dentists to practice allopathy

after completing six months training,” she added.

The IMA member expressed concern that the Bill was nothing but injustice to poor students who want to pursue medical courses as private medical colleges are being allowed to increase management quota seats and fees as per their whims and wishes.

IMA Neelagiri unit general secretary Dr K Gowrisree, vice president Dr Hemalatha, joint secretaries Dr Rajeshwari and Dr Leelavathi were also present.