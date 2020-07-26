IMA-PAV gives suggestions for better COVID-19 management

By | Published: 12:39 am

Visakhapatnam: A core group consisting of three representatives each from the Indian Medical Association, Visakhapatnam Chapter and the Praja Arogya Vedika, Visakhapatnam Unit, has come out with several suggestions for COVID-19 management and made a fervent appeal to the State government to implement them.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy here on Saturday, IMA local chapter president Dr. P.A. Ramani and PAV general recently T. Kameswara Rao said that the core group met in Visakhapatnam and had a brainstorming session on the herculean task facing the State and Central Governments in the matter of controlling the Pandemic of Covid 19. The meeting whole-heartedly appreciated the extraordinary efforts being put in by the Government of Andhra Pradesh in squarely challenging the dreaded pandemic.

An important aspect was the dire need to mitigate delay in revealing the test results which was taking considerable time ranging from two days to even more than a week causing unwarranted panic in the minds of the people. The biggest problem with delay was that the suspected patient could neither be quarantined nor given treatment. On the other hand, it was giving a wide scope for spread of the virus to others, they pointed out.

The duo also sought increasing the involvement of private hospitals and doctors in the wake of alarming and disproportionate growth of the pandemic. rise Immediate steps should to be taken to reduce the delay in intimation of the result to not more than 24 hours. Front line volunteers should be given pulse-oximeters which would help monitor cases while they are on door-to-door survey itself for early identification of potential cases with ease. It would also act as a morale-booster for people who suffer from fear of the disease, they stated.

Other suggestions include large scale increase in testing centres, making the medicines like Vitamin D. B-Complex Azithromycin and mainly Vitamin C available in plenty, and the need to involve voluntary oragnisations in the campaign. Unwarranted fears should be removed from the minds of people by encouraging NGOs, Civil Societies, Residential Welfare Associations and Trade Unions in this campaign.

Display of Banners, Pamphlets, Announcement on the Autos and Messages through Social Media can be some of the channels of communication.

Care should be taken to see that approved information alone should be passed on, they said.

Dr. Ramani and Kameswara Rao felt that a Helpline should be started to provide necessary counseling to the needy immediately.

