IMD forecasts heavy rain for Telangana

Hyderabad: Though a weakened monsoon continued to plague Telangana, hopes of better rains ahead were rekindled with the IMD saying the State was likely to witness heavy rain over isolated places for three days beginning Wednesday. In rest of the State, the IMD said light to moderate rain or some thundershowers were in store till coming Sunday.

The Indian Meteorological Department also said widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls were also likely over Chhattisgarh over the next five days with widespread rainfall and isolated heavy falls expected for two days from July 21 as well as interior parts of Maharashtra and Karnataka. Rains in these three States can result in increased flows in Pranahita, Godavari and Krishna rivers, respectively.

More flows in Pranahita can boost pumping of water towards Annaram barrage from the Kannepally pumphouse at Medigadda barrage, better rains in Maharashtra will result in increased inflows into Godavari that is being harnessed at various points along its course in Telangana. Better rains in Karnataka can mean better prospects of water being released from the upstream dams on the river in that State that will eventually reach Srisailam reservoir shared by Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, pumping of water from Kannepally continued with the Irrigation Department operating four pumps pushing an average of 9,200 cusecs into Godavari behind the Annaram barrage. “We are receiving about 10,000 cusecs of water at Medigadda,” an official said on Tuesday evening.

The storage at Medigadda touched about 7 tmc while the total water behind Annaram barrage reached about 5 tmc, the official added.

Meanwhile, flows in Godavari river resulted in the Sripada Yellampalli reservoir, upstream of Medigadda, followed by Annaram and Sundilla barrages, receiving an average of 365 cusecs of water. Against full reservoir level of 485.56 feet, water stood at 459.19 feet at Yellampalli on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Almatti dam on Krishna in Karnataka, where water level stood at about 1,700 feet against the full reservoir level of 1,795 feet, was receiving about 82,808 cusecs of water and was discharging 33,128 cusecs on Tuesday to the downstream Narayanpur. This second major dam on Krishna in Karnataka was letting out 1,632 cusecs of water against inflows into its reservoir that stood at 40,087 cusecs. The water level at Narayanpur was at 1608.66 feet against its full reservoir level of 1,615 feet on Tuesday.

Jurala, the first dam on Krishna in Telangana, had not received any inflows as on Tuesday.

Heavy showers lash Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The monsoon, which had hitherto remained a reluctant visitor in the city, finally appears to be steadily intensifying with rains lashing Hyderabad over the last couple of days.

On Tuesday, a few areas received three to four centimetres of rain in the evening and as a result, traffic movement was affected across the capital, besides leaving a few streets under sheets of water.

Complaints of waterlogging, trees collapsing and power disruption poured in from different areas to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) over Dial 100, MyGhmc app and through Emergency Control Room.

A tree collapsed near Telugu Academy at Himayathnagar and another fell at Amberpet. Traffic snarls were reported from Himayathnagar, Narayanguda, Masab Tank and neighbouring areas.

In the IT corridor, the plight of motorists compounded further with waterlogging in many areas. At Madhapur, those heading towards Nectar Garden had to drive through knee-deep water. Due to waterlogging, the Cyberabad Traffic Police appealed to motorists to take alternate routes to reach Neeru’s Junction via Kavuri Hills and the 100 Feet road.

Heavy waterlogging also disrupted traffic flow at DLF Road, Gachibowli. GHMC monsoon emergency teams swung into action in different areas and cleared the water logging points to ensure free flow of traffic.

At Market Nala, Sitaphalmandi, GHMC officials cut cables of a telecommunication company, which were obstructing the flow of water in the nala.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society, till 6 pm, LB Nagar received the highest rainfall of 40.8 mm, followed by Gachibowli (33 mm), Vijayanagar Colony (32.3 mm), Asifnagar (32.3) and Kacheguda (31.8 mm).

India Meteorological Department officials said the weather on Wednesday could be cloudy with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers in the city. Private weather forecast agency Skymet said the monsoon rains would strengthen in Telangana around July 18.

The intensity and spread of these rains would increase gradually and many parts of Telangana would experience good rains until July 22, Skymet said.

