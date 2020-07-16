IMD forecasts heavy rains in Telangana till Sunday

By | Published: 12:08 am 1:04 am

Hyderabad: Heavy rains lashed the State throwing life out of gear in some districts over the last 24 hours, but it also brought good tidings for farmers across the State with water bodies in most districts received huge inflows.

The Indian Meterological Department issued an orange alert while reporting the highest rainfall of 12 cm each in Khanapur of Warangal Rural district and Bheemini of Mancherial district till Wedneday morning. However, the highest rainfall of 19.4 cm was recorded at Annasagar in Sangareddy district by the Telangana State Development Planning Society, affiliated to the State Planning department.

Several water bodies including tanks, reservoirs and other projects have started receiving huge inflows with many of them brimming with water due to the the continuous downpour. The rains brought respite to farmers who were anxious following a prolonged dry spell for the last few days. Farmers cultivating crops like paddy, soya and cotton, expressed their happiness over the rains. They said that crops which were at budding stage would now grow with the help of the downpour.

The IMD officials attributed the incessant rains to multiple weather systems prevailing in adjacent States which include a cyclonic circulation over north interior Karnataka and its neighbourhood which merged with an east-west shear zone resulting in intense rainfall in several areas of Telangana and its neighbouring States. Another cyclonic circulation prevails over Jharkhand and its neighbourhood.

Incessant rains were reported from different parts of the State since Tuesday night. Heavy rain occurred in isolated places in the districts of Adilabad, Nirmal, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Jagitial, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Rajanna Siricilla, Sangareddy, Medak, Siddipet, Medchal Malkajgiri, Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Yadadri Bhongir, Narayanpet, Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Jogulamba Gadwal and Vikarabad. While thunderstorm accompanied with lightening occurred at isolated places over the State, light to moderate rain and thundershowers occurred at most places.

“A brief interval is expected on Thursday and also part of Friday, followed by another spell of heavy rains till Sunday morning,” the IMD officials indicated. During the period of June 1 to July 15, the State received cumulative rainfall of 31.86 cm against normal rainfall of 23.66 cm indicating 35 per cent increase.

