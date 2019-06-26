IMD forecasts poor monsoon for Telangana

By | Published: 1:08 am

Hyderabad: The Southwest Monsoon that brought hopes of good rains after it set in over Telangana last week, has been weak over the State, the Indian Meterological Department has said.

In its forecast for the next four days, till June 30, the IMD said the State can expect only some light to moderate rain or thunder showers at a few places on Thursday and Friday. However, there are some chances of heavy rain over isolated placed in the State on Saturday and Sunday.

The IMD classifies ‘isolated places’ as less than 25 per cent and ‘few places’ as between 25 and 50 per cent of the geographical area it issues predictions for.

It said the heaviest rain in the state between Tuesday and Wednesday – 5 centimetres – was recorded at Makloor in Nizamabad district with Hakimpet in Malkajgiri-Medchal, Mortad (Nizamabad), and Jagadevpur (Siddipet) receiving 3 cm of rain each. While five places in Siddipet, Nizamabad and Nalgonda districts received 2 cm of rain each, eight other locations in Nizamabad, Siddipet, jangaon, Bhadadri-Kothagudem, Ranga Reddy, and Kamareddy districts received 1 cm of rain each.

