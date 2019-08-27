IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for Gujarat

By | Published: 11:57 am

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that isolated places over Gujarat region are expected to receive heavy rainfall on Tuesday. The organisation has also predicted heavy downpour over East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands throughout the day.

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, West Rajasthan, Saurashtra, Kutch, Konkan and Goa, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka and Kerala and Mahe,” the weather forecasting agency stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.

Strong winds, speed reaching 45-55 kmph, are very likely to prevail over the southwest Arabian Sea off Somalia coast and west-central Arabian Sea and Odisha coast. Squally weather is likely to prevail over the east-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea and Gulf of Mannar and adjoining south Tamil Nadu coast. The organization has also advised fishermen not to venture into these areas.