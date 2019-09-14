IMD predicts heavy rainfall over Gujarat and West MP

By | Published: 9:36 am

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that areas such as Gujarat region and West Madhya Pradesh are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Saturday.

The weather forecasting further predicted that isolated places over East Rajasthan, SubHimalayan West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Konkan, Goa and Sikkim may also witness heavy downpour throughout the day.

“Heavy Rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Saurashtra and Kutch, Madhya Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal,” the IMD added in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.

Strong winds, speed reaching 40-50 kmph, are likely to prevail over west-central and south-west Arabian Sea. Squally weather conditions are likely to prevail along and off Gujarat coast. The organisation has advised fishermen not to venture into these areas for the next few days.