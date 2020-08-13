IMD predicts heavy rains in Telangana till Sunday

By | Published: 10:26 pm 10:28 pm

Hyderabad: With the Southwest Monsoon continuing to be active over Telangana, the city received light to moderate rainfall right from morning hours on Thursday, just as it has been for the last one week. On Thursday, several parts recorded moderate rainfall with Charminar and Rajendra Nagar registering 18.3 mm, followed by Madhapur (18 mm), Asif Nagar (17 mm) and Marredpally (16.8 mm), according to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS).

A weather warning from the India Meteorological Department, Hyderabad said heavy rainfall was likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana till Sunday. In Hyderabad, there was a possibility of light to moderate rain or thundershowers on Friday.

Across the State, several districts such as Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Khammam, Mulugu and Warangal Rural have been receiving heavy to very heavy rainfall. During the last 24 hours, the highest rainfall of 164.1 mm was recorded at Burgampadu in Bhadradri Kothagudem.

