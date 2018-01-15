IMI-New Delhi to host ‘Nexus’

By | Published: 12:07 am 5:55 pm

Hyderabad: IMI-New Delhi has invited students for its first ‘City Meet – Nexus’ on January 20. The event will be held at the Touchwood Banquets, Elephant House, Hyderabad from 2.30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The objective of the meeting is to address common queries and doubts that students face during their pre-college search phase. All the doubts related to choosing the right B-school, specialisation, role of ranking, past- placement records etc. would be addressed by a team of existing students of IMI-New Delhi.

Nexus, is an initiative taken by students of IMI, New Delhi, to reach out to the management aspirants in multiple cities across the country. The two to three-hour event serves as a forum for these aspirants to come and share all their queries and learn the tricks of the trade called ‘management’. The meet will also simultaneously take place in Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Trivandrum.