Immersion of Ganesh idols continues in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Immersion of Ganesh idols is continuing on the second day at Tank Bund, NTR Marg and Hussain Sagar. The immersion procession may continue for over an hour.

A serpentine line of idols is waiting at Tank Bund. To avoid traffic issues, officials are diverting the idols vehicles towards Necklace road. According to officials, nearly 25,000 idols were immersed in Hussain Sagar till now.

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan who inspected the garbage clearance on NTR Marg and other roads, all the trash is being cleared regularly and is immediately being shifted to Jawaharnagar dump yard.

He said the immersion procession is passing on smoothly and will complete in an hour.

GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar said remnants of the festivities are being cleared immediately from the water bodies, including immersion ponds.

