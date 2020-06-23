Immigrants vital for American dream: Tech giants

By | Published: 12:14 am 12:32 am

California: US President Donald Trump’s decision to suspend H-1B and other work visas has sparked criticism from technology giants in the country.

Taking to Twitter, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said, “Immigration has contributed immensely to America’s economic success, making it a global leader in tech, and also Google the company it is today. Disappointed by today’s proclamation – we’ll continue to stand with immigrants and work to expand opportunity for all.”

“This proclamation undermines America’s greatest economic asset: its diversity. People from all over the world come here to join our labor force, pay taxes, and contribute to our global competitiveness on the world stage,” Twitter Inc. tweeted.

Microsoft president Brad Smith said the timing of Trump’s decision was bad, and added that immigrants were playing an important role at this time of crisis.

“Now is not the time to cut our nation off from the world’s talent or create uncertainty and anxiety. Immigrants play a vital role at our company and support our country’s critical infrastructure. They are contributing to this country at a time when we need them most,” he tweeted.

The White House, earlier in the day, announced that the restrictions were put in place to ensure American workers get first priority as the nation starts recovering from the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The order freezes new H1-B and H-4 visas, used by technology workers and their families, as well as L visas for intracompany transfers and most J visas for work- and study-abroad programs, including au pairs, through the end of the year.

The issuance of new green cards will also remain halted through the end of the year.

Rights bodies slam new move

Vanita Gupta, president and CEO of The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, slammed the latest move of the Trump administration.

“Trump’s transparent effort to rally his base and distract from his innumerable failures, including his disastrous response to COVID-19, will not work. Indeed, the courts will stop his unlawful actions targeting immigrants,” Gupta said.

Alice G Wells, who till a few weeks ago was the point person of the Trump administration for South and Central Asia, also opposed the move.

“Being able to attract the best and the brightest through the H1-B visa programme has made America more successful and resilient. Knowing how to tap foreign talent is a US strength, not a weakness!” Wells said.

Human rights bodies, in particular those working among immigrant communities in the US, have slammed the Trump administration’s decision.

The American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA) said the ban will harm employers, families, universities, hospitals, communities, and delay America’s economic recovery.

It said that Trump also extended his administration’s April order banning the admission of legal permanent residents which has already separated families and weakened communities.

“We are all still in the middle of an unprecedented global health and economic crisis that requires us to use all of the tools and resources available to keep Americans healthy and strengthen our economy,” AILA President Jennifer Minear said.

“Being able to draw on the best and brightest from around the world has always been an incredible advantage for America. This presidential proclamation ignores this reality and will make emerging from this crisis more difficult and expensive,” Minear said.

Lawmakers urge Trump to revoke decision

Top American lawmakers have urged President Donald Trump to revoke the temporary suspension of H-1B and other non-immigrant visas.

“I’m deeply disappointed by President Trump’s misguided order to suspend these key work visa programmes. I urge him to reverse this decision to help ensure our health care system and broader economy are ready to combat the next phase of (coronavirus) pandemic and to create the jobs we need for our economic recovery,” Indian American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said.

The H-1B programme in particular plays a crucial role in addressing dangerous shortage of health care professionals while also providing other key sectors of our economy with talent from around the world to not only fill jobs, but create new ones, he said.

“Suspending this programme will only weaken our economy and our health care workforce at a time when the need to strengthen both is as clear as ever,” Krishnamoorthi said.

This is not the right approach, said Senator Democratic Whip Dick Durbin and Congressmen Bill Pascrell and Ro Khanna after Trump’s decision to bar H-1B and other work visas through the end of the year.

“We need to mend the H-1B programme, not end it. Instead of suspending H-1B visas, the Trump Administration should ask Congress to pass the H-1B and L-1 Visa Reform Act of 2020, which reforms the H-1B program with a scalpel, not a sledgehammer,” the three top American lawmakers said.

Congresswoman Donna E Shalala alleged that Trump is now attacking American businesses – and jeopardising the economic recovery – in service of xenophobia. “America will be poorer and less competitive because of it,” she said.

“This Executive Order is yet another example of President Trump using the coronavirus pandemic to advance a hateful and extreme anti-immigrant agenda,” said Congresswoman Chellie Pingree. age

