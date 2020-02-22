Immunisation: Telangana best in South

By | Published: 12:01 am 12:37 am

Hyderabad: Telangana has emerged on top in South India for having best immunisation rates among children. The percentage of immunisation rates in the State now (2019-20) hovers at 92.4 per cent, as against 72 per cent in 2017, based on the data available with Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The State immunisation authorities have acknowledged that the massive rise in the immunisation rates is due to the ‘KCR Kits’ scheme in which the financial benefits are fully released to pregnant women only after they complete the entire cycle of vaccination.

Before the introduction of ‘KCR Kits’ and financial benefit scheme, based on the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-4) of 2015-16 data, the immunisation rates in Telangana was around 67 per cent for children between 12 months and 23 months of age.

In South India, Telangana has been the best performer in terms of immunisation rates for this year. Till January, while the immunisation rate in Kerala was 92.1 per cent, Telangana had 92.4 per cent while the immunisation rate in Karnataka was 91.8 per cent. During the same period, Tamil Nadu had immunisation rate of 82.1 per cent and Andhra Pradesh 89.3 per cent.

Huge impact

The impact of ‘KCR Kits’ scheme on immunisation has been huge because the financial benefits are released to the pregnant women only after completion of first immunisation i.e. within three months after delivery, and second immunisation, which is nine months after delivery. Overall, since the launch of the scheme in 2017, based on the data available with health officials here, the total number of deliveries were 14,56,415 in Telangana out of which a whopping 13,49,863 children, which works out to 95 per cent, have been immunised within three months of delivery.

In 2019-20, under the scheme, the total number of deliveries were 4,73,255 out of which within the first three months, 4,29,649 (90 per cent) of the children were immunised and 4,19,948 children (88 per cent) within nine months after the delivery.

