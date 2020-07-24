Immunity boosting medicines distributed to cops in Nalgonda

By | Published: 9:14 pm

Nalgonda: Responding to “Gift a Smile” campaign called by Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao on his birthday, a fan of Rama Rao, Sheik Rasheed on Friday distributed corona immunity boosting medicines to the frontline warriors in Nalgonda Town-II police station.

Sheik Rasheed, who is lab technician by profession, has spent Rs 10,000 from his pocket to show his love towards his beloved leader on the day of his birthday. In line with the present pandemic time, Rasheed has decided to distribute immunity boosting medicines like vitamin – C and D3 tables and Zincovit capsules to policemen.

He handed over the medicines sufficient to 30 policemen to Circle Inspector Basha on Friday evening. Speaking on the occasion, Rasheed said that every person has responsibility to support frontline warriors, which would instill confidence in them. As a small gesture, he has distributed immunity boost medicines to 30 policemen on the occasion of birthday of K Taraka Rama Rao.

