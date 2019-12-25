Imperial Empress fancied for Chennai feature

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:08 am 6:21 pm

Chennai: The R. Foley-trained Imperial Empress looks best among five contenders in the Christmas Cup 1200 metres a terms for horses 2 years old only, the feature event of the races to be held here on Wednesday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 1 45 p.m.

SELECTIONS:

1. Star Templar 1, Europa Star 2, Epistoiary 3

2. Glorious Flame 1, Jessica 2, Daring Dancer 3

3. Ganton 1, Booms Lang 2, Shreya’s Pet 3

4. Glorious Destiny 1, Tudor Treasure 2, Saving Grace 3

5. Imperial Empress 1, Vachan 2, Desert Force 3

6. Silver Sea 1, Sifan 2, Saibya 3

7. Henrietta 1, Wonderful Era 2, Nymeria 3

Day’s Best: Glorious Destiny.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

1st Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

2nd Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

