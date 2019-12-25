Imperial Empress fancied for Chennai feature

Chennai: The R. Foley-trained Imperial Empress looks best among five contenders in the Christmas Cup 1200 metres a terms for horses 2 years old only, the feature event of the races to be held here on Wednesday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 1 45 p.m.
SELECTIONS:
1. Star Templar 1, Europa Star 2, Epistoiary 3
2. Glorious Flame 1, Jessica 2, Daring Dancer 3
3. Ganton 1, Booms Lang 2, Shreya’s Pet 3
4. Glorious Destiny 1, Tudor Treasure 2, Saving Grace 3
5. Imperial Empress 1, Vachan 2, Desert Force 3
6. Silver Sea 1, Sifan 2, Saibya 3
7. Henrietta 1, Wonderful Era 2, Nymeria 3
Day’s Best: Glorious Destiny.
Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.
Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.
1st Treble: 2, 3 & 4.
2nd Treble: 5, 6 & 7.
