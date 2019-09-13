‘Implement 30-day action plan in true spirit,’ says G Jagadish Reddy

By | Published: 8:37 pm

Suryapet: Power Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Friday asked people to take part in development of their areas by participating in 30-Day action plan, the brainchild of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

As part of the programme, the Minister inspected development works at Sulthanpur Thanda and Peddaveedu villages in Mattampally mandal. Reddy also inquired about the implementation of the plan from the officials. Speaking at Peddaveedu village, Reddy said that the Chief Minister had himself prepared the 30-day action plan for development of villages, hence elected representatives and officials should take it up and implement it in true spirit. The people should also be involved in the implementation of the action plan, only then better results would be achieved, he said. The Minister also urged the people to cooperate with the officials for improvement of drainage system in villages.

Refering to Telangana Ku Haritha Haram (TKHH) programme, he said that the villages should compete themselves in the tree plantation programme, adding that planting saplings was mandatory to develop a healthy atmosphere.

Reddy termed TKHH as one of the best programmes taken up by the Chief Minister. Women play a crucial role in making it a success, he said, and exhorted the youth to plant the saplings voluntarily in the open places at their villages. The TRS Huzurnagar Assembly Constituency in-charge Shanpuri Saidi Reddy and others were also present.

