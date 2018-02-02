Implement 7th Pay Commission recommendations: TUTA

By | Published: 8:46 pm

Nizamabad: Telangana University Teachers Association (TUTA) on Friday demanded the Centre to immediately implement UGC suggested 7th Pay Commission recommendations to the university teachers immediately.

TUTA president, Dr Rajaram said at a press conference that the UGC had announced the 7th Pay Commission recommendations in January 2016 but the Union government has not yet implemented it and expressed regret for neglecting it for two years. He said that university teachers are eagerly waiting for the implementation of the recommendations and urged the State government to take action to implement it.

Rajaram also appealed the government to provide health cards to the university staff, revive old pension system, release recruitment notification and fill university faculty and provide promotions through career advance scheme.