Implement heatwave action plan without delay: Chief Secretary 

Hyderabad: With chances of the summer being intense this year, Chief Secretary SK Joshi has directed officials to ensure that a heatwave action plan was in place and implemented without delay.

At a review meeting with senior officials here on Saturday, Joshi said heatwave conditions had prevailed for 23 days last year and that similar conditions were likely to be repeated, probably for a longer duration this year. The public has to be alerted so that it is not adversely affected by the heatwave conditions.

He also wanted officials to come up with a colour code-based alert system for the administration and citizens to keep them alert on the intensity of heatwave conditions. Officials were told to keep adequate quantities of ORS, IV fluids and ice packs ready in the districts in order to protect the public from the heat.

The Chief Secretary also issued directions to provide Asha workers, Anganwadi staff and others with necessary training. Heatwave advisories had to be issued on a regular basis with the help of the Health department, Joshi said, adding that information on the intensity of the heatwaves should be made public through posters, pamphlets, social media, TV and radio.

He instructed officials to expedite the construction of special shelters for cattle and sheep. Pointing out that there were 10,000 water tubs for cattle across the State, he asked officials to initiate steps for construction of another 12,000 water tubs and 7,000 shelters.

Joshi said the guidelines on the heatwave action plan were already issued to district collectors. He also wanted officials and district collectors to post details of maximum temperatures gathered from the Meteorological Department through SMS and WhatsApp group.