Implement lockdown, quarantine strictly: Ajay Kumar

Kothagudem: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar directed the district officials to take measures for the strict implementation of lockdown and quarantine of coronavirus suspected cases. There should be no laxity in quarantining those returned from abroad, corona suspected cases and contacts of positive cases reported in Kothagudem district, he said.

Spraying of disinfectant sodium hypochlorite has to be taken for second time in Kothagudem Municipality where three in the DSP’s house tested positive for coronavirus, the Minister suggested.

Ajay Kumar expressed anger at the District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) Dr L Bhasker Naik for failing to submit proposals for the procurement of protective kits for coronavirus patients. He directed the officer to submit the proposals immediately. “The situation is very alarming that you need to wake up to the reality and act efficiently,” the Minister told the DM&HO.

Steps to make use of facilities at the SCCL main hospital at Kothagudem should be made to treat or isolate corona patients. Arrangements have to be made keeping in view the future needs, Ajay Kumar suggested.

The district officers informed the Minister that all the foreign returnees in the district were put in house isolation. If anyone violates quarantine rule, he or she should be forcibly sent to isolation, he noted.

He directed the police and revenue officials not to obstruct vehicles carrying essential commodities and agriculture supplies. All required measures have to be taken to ensure supply of essential commodities to public in the wake of lockdown, he urged the officials.

The Minister further told the endowment, revenue and police officials to make efforts to ensure social distancing and avoid public gathering at Sri Rama Navami celebrations at Sri Seeta Ramachandra Swamy Temple at Bhadrachalam.

Referring to barricades set up at entry points of several villages as part of the lockdown, the Minister instructed the officials to remove them with immediate effect. It was essential to maintain lockdown but erecting barricades could obstruct the movement of ambulances and vehicles carrying essential commodities, he added.

