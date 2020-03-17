Implement lockdown, social distancing: Congress member to PM Modi

By | Published: 1:35 pm 1:36 pm

Nagpur: Congress leader Amol Deshmukh has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the coronavirus outbreak in the country, requesting “lockdown” and strict implementation of “social distancing”, saying its time to “wake up”.

Deshmukh, national coordinator of research wing of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), said Modi should learn from nations like Italy, Japan and China which have taken strict actions within stipulated time and saved lives.

In his letter sent on Sunday, Deshmukh urged the PM to strictly implement “social distancing” and “lockdown” based on “true” coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and not official figures as its time to “wake up”.

The Congress member, who is a doctor by profession, has cited statistics from countries badly affected by the novel coronavirus to back his suggestions.

China formed a team of five people for 1,800 citizens each to track suspected coronavirus cases and quarantine them, he said.

“This strategy proved effective and should be adopted in India too. Facts reveal if government figures say one case (of Covid-19) then the true number is 15 times that. The PM should to take action on the basis of true figures and not government numbers,”he said.

Deshmukh hailed the decision of the Maharashtra government to close down cinema halls and other public places to avoid the spread of the deadly infection.

He praised Congress governments in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan for taking “bold” decisions to deal with the coronavirus threat like closing down schools.

“In case right actions are not taken at the right time, the spread of the virus can take lives of a large number of people and can be dangerous for many,” he warned.

“I hope this letter is received by the PM in a positive manner and actions are taken for the benefit of the general public,” Deshmukh said.