Implement lockdown strictly in containment zones: KCR

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao directed authorities to strictly implement the lockdown measures across all the containment zones in Hyderabad as 22 new Covid-19 cases and three fatalities were reported from the GHMC limits on Thursday.

Following the sudden rise in cases on Thursday, the Chief Minister directed the authorities to further strengthen their focus on breaking transmission chains across the containment zones in Hyderabad. He also directed officials from different departments to put up a coordinated effort to contain Covid-19.

Following the Chief Minister’s directions, Health Minister Eatala Rajender, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Special Chief Secretary, Health, Medical and Family Welfare, Santhi Kumari, and MA&UD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar held a high-level meeting to chalk out the coronavirus containment strategy in Hyderabad.

The three new deaths due to the coronavirus include that of a 48-year-old male from Ramanthapur who had uncontrolled sugar, blood pressure, obesity and pneumonia. He passed away within 12 hours of getting admitted to Gandhi Hospital. A 76-year-old male from Vanasthalipuram with chronic heart and kidney disease and pneumonia passed away in the first 24 hours of admission, while a 44-year-old woman from Jiyaguda, who had blood pressure, sugar and pneumonia, passed away within an hour of being admitted to the hospital.

The recovery rates of Covid-19 patients in Telangana, however, continued to remain impressive, with authorities discharging 33 more patients on Thursday. The total number of Covid-19 patients who have recovered so far is 442 while there are 568 active patients receiving treatment at Gandhi Hospital.

Meanwhile, the health authorities said 22 coronavirus positive cases on Thursday belonged to Malakpet Gunj cluster. Two workers, both residents of Pahadi Shareef and employed at a market, infected three shop owners. All the family members of the shop owners also have tested positive. Health authorities have declared Malakpet Gunj and Pahadi Shareef areas containment zones and made it clear that strict lockdown measures would be implemented to contain further spread.

