Implement ‘Pancha Sutra’ in every village: Peddapalli Collector

Peddapalli: District Collector A Sri Devasena urged the people to strictly implement ‘Pancha Sutra’ in every village for comprehensive development of villages.

As part of ‘Swachh’ Friday, the Collector visited Laxmipur and Pandilla village of Kalvasrirampur mandal on Friday.

In Laxmipur, Devasena inspected the implementation of ‘Pancha Sutra’. She visited the school and appreciated staff and students for maintaining hygiene in localities. Interacting with students, she advised them to respect women. She also asked them to fix goals and strive towards it.

Collector informed that construction of toilets was completed 100 per cent and every house in these villages had individual toilet. The process of the construction of drainages were also completed with completion of soakpits in every house.

Community soakpits were constructed in a big way to avoid stagnation of rainwater. Besides supplying running water, community toilets were also being maintained cleanly. Dry and wet garbage was being collected separately and there was a compost pit in every house, she added.

All people including children were being made aware of ‘Pancha Sutra’ in these villages, she said and advised the people to arrange kitchen gardens in their houses.

Asking the people to follow 30-days Action plan, Collector instructed officials to impose huge fine if anybody threw garbage on roads. A self-help group of women was deployed for every 20 houses to maintain sanitation.

Thanking the public representatives including ward members, sarpanches, and MPTC members for extending their support to achieve targets in villages, she hoped for similar kind of cooperation in the future as well.

