Implement SC welfare schemes with commitment: NCSC member

Nalgonda: Member of National Commission for Scheduled Castes K Ramulu on Saturday directed the officials to implement the schemes and programmes taken up by the Centre and state government for the welfare of SCs in their true spirit.

After visiting Narketpally and Yellareddygyda, Ramulu has conducted a meeting with the officials of different departments in the meeting hall of the district Collectorate at Nalgonda.

Reviewing the implementation of the schemes for SC welfare, he said that the officials of different departments should work with commitment in grounding the schemes meant for welfare of SCs.

Stating that it has come to his notice that the police and officials were not responding when some of SCs complained on encroachment of their lands by land grabbers, he instructed the officials to take action in the incidents immediately.

The revenue department should work in coordination with police in the matters pertaining to lands of SCs. It has come to his notice during his visit to Narketpally mandal that lands of SCs were encroached by non-SCs at Tellareddyguda and Narketpally, he maintained.

He has also instructed the officials to issue Anthyodhya Cards and Aarogyasree Cards to all the eligible families of SC community. Ambedkar Kalyana mandapams should also constructed in all SC colonies in the state.

Reminding that 15 rapes of SC girls and seven murders of seven persons belongs to the caste were taken place since the year 2018 in the district, he has asked the district authorities to take measures to extend compensation to victims in these cases as per the directions of the Supreme Court, he added.

Through 30,000 LPG connections were sanctioned to the district under Ujwal Scheme, only 24,000 LPG connections were grounded, he expressed displeasure.

