‘Implement Varma Commission recommendations’

By | Published: 12:02 am

Visakhapatnam: Women’s organisations in the city have demanded that Justice Varma Commission recommendations be enacted as law to protect women.

Addressing a rally organised on the occasion of `Nirbhaya Day’ in front of the Gandhi statue opposite the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation office here on Monday, the speakers observed that atrocities on women increased not withstanding legislations such as Nirbhaya and Disa due to falling moral values in the society and called for a permanent solution to the issue immediately.

They also noted that 72 per cent of the incidents of atrocities on women were not even reported while punishment was meted out only in 26 per cent of the cases. Also, in 98 per cent of the cases, the culprits were said to have committed rape and murder under the influence of liquor and drugs. The demonstrators also pointed out that despite creating Nirbhaya fund with several crores of rupees, it was not properly utilised due to lack of sincerity on the part of the government.

Leaders M Lakshmi of Progressive Organisation of Women (POW), A Vimala of Andhra Pradesh Mahila Samakhya, D Lalita of Chaitanya Mahila Sangham, and others took part in the event.

